Margaret River Beer Co unveils new facility | Photos

Margaret River Beer Co marked the opening of their Station Road production facility with an intimate gathering last week.
The South West business, which operates the successful Margaret River Brewhouse venue as well as producing a range of beers available in stores and venues around the State, recently took the leap to expand their production capabilities.
As well as the new facility, the new Margaret River Beer Co brand sets the brewing operations apart from the Brewhouse venue.
"This lets us take our beer a bit further," Co-director Ilya Hastings explained to guests on Thursday night.
"Brewhouse will always be Brewhouse, and we love it - but Margaret River Beer Co will actually let us grow our beer brand, and let us indulge a little bit more in doing funky, crazy beers over at our existing brewery, while also letting us smash out 'In The Pines', 'Panther Cream', '8 Ball', all the big beers that everyone loves, we'll be able to do here."
Also unveiled on the night was the first in a series of short documentaries produced by Margaret River Beer Co and local filmmaker-photographer Josh Ball.
'Made in Margs' features locals sharing their stories from the South West, with the first subject acclaimed surf photographer, Russell Ord.
