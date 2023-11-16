Longboarders honour best and brightest

The Indian Ocean Longboard Club held its final club contest of the year at Yallingup last Saturday.
Pristine conditions greeted competitors with the final scores going toward the club championship.
The end of year presentation was held at Artezen cafe, with over 60 members and partners attending.
President Ray Holden commented on another great year with a good attendance at all the monthly contests.
Mr Holden also thanked the hard working committee and the generous sponsors.
Long time member and contest director Chris Trantham was awarded Life Membership and was also voted Club Person of the Year.
Adam Lane took out the Men's division from Ryan Clarke and Andrew Bland.
In the Women's division it was two in a row for Arlene Nagtzaam with Roz Campbell-Hicks and Melina Lorsignol in second and third.
Arlene remarked that she was the only female in the club twenty years ago and now there are over fifteen keen female surfers.
Junior winner was Finlay Foley from Liam Raynor.
The Gill Warman Memorial Handicap was won by Melina Lorsognal from Michael Todd and Adam Lane.
The next events on the club's schedule are a women's coaching clinic next weekend and the IOLC's premier event, the Yallingup Malibu Classic which is held on the weekend of December 2 and 3.
