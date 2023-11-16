Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Longboarders honour best and brightest

By Mick Marlin
November 16 2023 - 12:43pm
The Indian Ocean Longboard Club held its final club contest of the year at Yallingup last Saturday.

