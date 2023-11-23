Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Timor-Leste Leavers tour back on

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
November 23 2023 - 3:30pm
Students have been fundraising throughout the year to support their 2023 Leavers Experience trip.
After a 3-year hiatus, and thanks to financial and practical support from a number of local groups, the Margaret River Leavers Experience has seen local students heading to Timor-Leste this month.

