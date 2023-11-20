Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Severe heatwave headed for South West WA

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated November 20 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:19pm
Severe heatwave headed for South West WA

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned people in the South West to be extra vigilant ahead of a severe heat wave forecast for the coming week.

Local News

