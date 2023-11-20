Severe heatwave headed for South West WA

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned people in the South West to be extra vigilant ahead of a severe heat wave forecast for the coming week.
Locations likely to be impacted include the Perth metro area, Augusta, Bunbury, Dalwallinu, Mandurah and Margaret River as well as areas to the north east of Perth.
The Bureau said hot temperatures this week will see the first severe intensity heatwave conditions for the season across southwest WA.
"Temperatures are expected to climb into the high 30s to low 40s across the southwest of the state, including Perth.
"Daytime temperatures in Perth are expected to stay at or above 35°C for seven consecutive days, starting Tuesday."
Previously, Perth's longest November hot spell (days at or above 35°C) was four consecutive days, recorded in both 2019 and 1933.
Day time temperatures are expected to be 8-14 degrees above normal along the west coast of WA, while overnight temperatures are also expected to be about 8-12 degrees warmer than normal.
The Bureau said low-intensity heatwaves were frequent during summer, and that most people were able to cope during heatwaves.
"Severe heatwaves are less frequent and have rarely occurred in November in southwest WA.
"They are likely to be more challenging for vulnerable people.
"This can include older people, particularly those with medical conditions."
A Fire Weather Warning for Extreme Fire Danger is current for parts of western WA today and further Fire Weather Warnings are likely to be issued for much of this week.
For information on staying safe during a heatwave go to the WA Health web page.
