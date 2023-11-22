Karridale local honoured for fire heroics

The heroic efforts of a Karridale local, Tamara Manser have been acknowledged at a special awards ceremony held by the Shire of Augusta Margaret River and Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) last week.
DFES Superintendent Phil Brandrett presented a Certificate of Commendation - the highest DFES award for service of meritorious nature and outstanding actions - to the Volunteer firefighter for her bravery and dedication in providing lifesaving first aid to a 25-year-old French man, in the midst of a fire.
Tamara was attending a major grass fire incident with the Karridale Bush Fire Brigade's in February 2023 when a man was engulfed in flames.
Please. Please. Please. Prepare you property and make a fire plan. It will really make a difference and will help me and my brigade to keep the community safe.- Tamara Manser
He had mistakenly used highly flammable ethanol to try and extinguish a fire, causing burns to approximately 80 percent of his body.
As emergency services personnel from a number of agencies worked to contain the fire around her, Tamara administered first aid, pouring water on the man to cool his skin, and stayed with him to offer reassurance until he could be airlifted to Perth.
While honoured to receive the award, Tamara paid tribute to the efforts of her Brigade.
"Karridale Bush Fire Brigade's is made up completely of volunteers, who put their lives on the line anytime they attend a fire," she said.
"I just did what anyone else would have done if confronted with that situation."
With a challenging bushfire season expected, Tamara used the award to make a special plea to Shire residents and visitors.
"Please. Please. Please.
"Prepare your property and make a fire plan.
"It doesn't have to be complicated and you can use the free app.
"It will give you and your loved ones a plan so you know exactly what you are going to do and where you are going to go in the event of a fire emergency.
"It will really make a difference and will help me and my brigade to keep the community safe."
