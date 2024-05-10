Adventure films set to thrill at HEART

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is set to return to Margaret River this month, bringing with it a special significance for Australian audiences.
The feature of a film paying homage to Australian legend Dr Glenn Singleman's world record BASE jump from Pakistan's Trango Tower in 1992 provides a special touch of celebration close to home.
With the world of adventure and exploration having had a long and celebrated history, it has often been thought that most 'world firsts' have been achieved, and there's nowhere left to discover.
However, in recent years extreme sports have been experiencing a form of rebirth with new and exciting hybrid sports surfacing.
The 2024 Banff Mountain Film tour features multiple pioneering stories with the first ever discovery of a huge cave system in Canada to the first ever Tandem Cross-Country ski venture.
"Extreme sports people will always continue to push the boundaries, they tend to believe that If we don't take risks, we won't know what's possible," Singleman said of pushing the boundaries.
"So as technology improves and human training and skill development improves, it is natural for the realm of possibility to be stretched.
"That is what is so exciting about events like the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival, in this space limits will always be stretched and we get to see that happen on the big screen."
The selection process for the festival is rigorous, involving extensive deliberation and voting to narrow down the entries to a final program of over 80 films, which are then screened during the nine-day festival in Banff, Canada. From this prestigious lineup, a unique selection of over 2 hours of captivating films is curated specifically for Australian audiences.
Catch the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival at Margaret River HEART on Saturday May 25 from 7pm. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult as the bar will be open.
Tickets and info at artsmargaretriver.com.au
