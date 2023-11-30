Students push for change with council letters

When Year 5 students from Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) were asked to identify a problem affecting their region that they would like to change, it didn't take long for the enthusiastic youngsters to come up with answers... and solutions.
The class exercised their democratic right by writing letters to the the Shire of Augusta Margaret River Council, asking for unsightly rubbish on Bussell Highway to be cleaned up.
They also offered to remove the rubbish themselves.
MRIS Year 5 teacher Lindsay Burke said as a part of the class HAAS (The Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences) module - 'Civics and Citizenship', the students' letters will be sent to the Shire, requesting they look into the possibility of slowing down traffic on Bussell Highway for a day, to allow the children to pick up the rubbish.
Mr Burke said the classroom task was integral to teaching students to have a voice, and take a role as citizens and community members.
