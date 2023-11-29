Augusta-Margaret River Mail
More ways to shop local this Christmas

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
November 29 2023 - 3:19pm
Melissa Rose D'Ath, Annie McFie and Jane Butler from the Margaret River Business Network with the new Margaret River Region Gift Card.
A new look gift card is helping the region's residents support local businesses this Christmas.

Local News

