Friday, 1 December 2023
Theatre group calls auditions for next drama

By Nicky Lefebvre
November 30 2023 - 12:11pm
Jaime Werren (second left) directs actors from the MR Theatre Group at HEART. She says she is looking forward to staging the group's first drama since the pandemic.
The Margaret River Theatre Group is calling for locals to step up to the stage as they prepare to stage their first drama since the pandemic halted much of the group's production plans.

