Theatre group calls auditions for next drama

The Margaret River Theatre Group is calling for locals to step up to the stage as they prepare to stage their first drama since the pandemic halted much of the group's production plans.
Director Jaime Werren said new and familiar faces were welcome at the auditions on Wednesday December 6, and no experience was needed to try out.
"We encourage anyone who has taken an interest in theatre to come along and get involved," she said.
"This play is a bit of change in tune from the last couple of pantomimes we've produced, which had a much bigger cast and crew."
In the director's chair for the second time, Jaime said the English classic 'Dusa, Fish, Stas & Vi' was a script with plenty of relevance to today's audiences.
"I'm really looking forward to getting into more of a 'meaty' and intimate script," she said.
"'Dusa, Fish, Stas & Vi' was first produced in the '70s and updated in the '90s.
"It's a classic feminist piece exploring the issues facing four women and their relationships with their partners and lovers.
"Pam Gems was one of the new wave of women playwrights from the late 1970's, who became successful with a wide range of plays on women's issues."
All four performances will be staged in the Margaret River HEART Studio Theatre, in April 2024.
"It's fantastic to be working with the support of the Arts Margaret River team once again," Jaime said.
Auditions will be held on Wednesday December 6 at the HEART Studio Theatre.
There are four roles available for women aged between 25 and 45.
Please arrive promptly for a 6.30pm start.
For audition packs, play synopsis and general information email 4liberatedwomen@gmail.com
