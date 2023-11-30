Juniors bring home Trigg Point titles | Photos

Some of WA's best young surfers took on the Trigg Point waves last week for the eighth stop of the 2023 Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps series.
Seven champions were crowned in small, tricky and windswept conditions, from a field of almost 80 young surfers.
Leila Fraser from Margaret River and Cruz Uros from Dunsborough emerged victorious in the blue-ribbon Under-14 Girls and Under-14 Boys divisions respectively, securing coveted spots at an all-expenses-paid three-day camp at the Surfing Australia High Performance Centre (HPC) in December.
Fraser, the Under-14 Girls State Champion, celebrated victory on the strength of her superior wave selection and powerful manoeuvre choice, posting a two-wave combined total of 13.70 (from a possible 20), which included a 7.17 and 6.53.
Fraser edged out local talent Coco Laurie (Trigg), her younger sister Ily Fraser (Margaret River) and Jaycee Hart (Innaloo), who pushed her all the way to the win in the Under-14 Girls final.
"This is my last year in the Woolies Surfer Groms so to go out on top is amazing," said Fraser. "The HPC is remarkable and such a great opportunity to learn from some of the best surf coaches in the country, I can't wait!"
Cruz Uros left his mark on the Under-14 Boys final, earning back-to-back victories thanks to the precision and criticalness of his turns.
Uros will take great confidence from his win heading into next week's Woolworths Australian Junior Surfing Titles set to be held on Phillip Island, Victoria.
Uros finished on a combined total of 12.57 (from a possible 20), just half a point ahead of Flynn Eastaugh (Yallingup) in second, with Jasper Glossop (Broadwater) in third and Ethan Anderson (Cowaramup) in fourth.
The younger divisions showcased fierce competition and amazing sportsmanship, with Ily Fraser (Margaret River) claiming the Under-12 Girls title and Billy Bromfield (Dunsborough) posting the biggest win of his young career in the Under-12 Boys, dropping a near-perfect 9.00 ride (from a possible 10) on his way to victory.
The Under-10's stole the show with their infectious enthusiasm and eagerness to improve. Luna Thomas (Margaret River) and Finn Sapwell (Karrinyup) emerged as champions in their respective divisions, both displaying maturity beyond their years on the waves on offer at Trigg Point.
Seven year old Brysen Gee (Dunsborough) showcased his surfing journey by clinching victory in the Under-8 Mixed final, proving he'll be will be one to watch into the future.
The 10-event series will continue in Cronulla, NSW, in December. Each event contributes to competitors' overall National Junior Ranking, with points awarded based on performance.
