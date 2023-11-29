Into the heart of South West underground art scene

"Cowaramup is the centre of the universe... it just doesn't know it yet."
Tattooist and musician 'Adzy Shotgun' is about as passionate an advocate for the town - and its creative spirit - as you can get.
With the third round of the enormously popular sellout 'Art To Choke Hearts' (ATCH) event coming up at the Cowaramup District Club in January, he said the showcase would bring some of WA's most coveted underground artists out from the shadows.
"After the success of its first two installments, Art To Choke Hearts is back, bigger than ever, this time in the heart of Cowtown."
"ATCH brings together artists from all walks of life who sit firmly outside the box and celebrate a true DIY ethos."
The event is the brainchild of Adzy and Cowaramup's Fugazi Gallery owner, Callum Fairnie and this year will feature works from Lady Bananas, Tim Howe, Gaz Potter, Aliciazza, Ned Harrington, Karlost, Gabe Heusso, Chuck Milat, Nigel Lulfitz, Vanessa Miller, Leanne Prestipino, Art Scraps, Jim Cable, Abbey and Sam Crowley.
And of course, pieces from both Callum and Adzy will join the pop up exhibition on the walls of the Cowaramup Club for one night only.
"This is the third installment, with the first being in November 2022 at Skigh Wines and then again in March 2023 at Beerfarm."
Both events sold out prior, with Adzy estimating "a couple of hundred" turned away at the Beerfarm gates earlier this year.
"What did I know about putting on an art exhibition prior to the first event? Absolutely nothing.
"But from the get go I decided that in order to make ATCH different and attract our kind of people, I'd just run and promote it like one of the thousands of music events I've promoted over the past 25 years."
To that end, the ATCH program isn't just about art - there's a huge lineup of live music including Cowtown's favourite punk rock exports - Turd! Joining them will be another Cowaramup outfit, Field Unit, Margs-based Bottle and ARIA Award winning party punk band, The Bob Gordons.
Adzy said the ATCH concept quickly gained interest from people who "might not usually go to a typical art exhibition", with a homegrown approach putting non-arty types at ease.
"The DIY ethos has always been number one with any event I've done because if you do it yourself then no one can let you down by not coming through at the crucial moment, and you get to play by your own rules which makes it way more fun."
He said the 'something for all' vibe extended to the youngest of art and music fans.
"ATCH is and will always be 'all ages'. Apart from the fact we understand how hard it can be for people to get a babysitter, we are about giving a leg up to future generations."
The January event will featured the works of three junior artists - Chuck Milat, Sam Crowley and Abbey.
"I don't think people realise how one single gig, exhibition or even interaction with the right kind of people can encourage younger artists, or those even considering art," Adzy said.
"One day you can just be a 14 or 15 year old kid blowing along in the wind feeling a bit lost, then suddenly you discover a band like Fugazi or Bikini Kill or an artist like Raymond Pettibon or Lady Bananas and bang!
"You know what you want to do with your life."
Art To Choke Hearts is at the Cowaramup District Club from 6pm on Friday January 19.
Tickets are available HERE. Kids under 12 are free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.