Kitchen garden recipe book the perfect local gift

There is a special locally produced Christmas gift and keepsake available this year, thanks to a dedicated group of parents and supporters of the Margaret River Primary School P&C.
Spokesperson Cate Worsley said the project was a collaboration between a number of talented locals.
"P&C Treasurer Mel Davies, along with her partner James of Ground Creative have produced a high quality recipe book for all to enjoy," she said.
"Garden specialist Terri Sharpe and kitchen specialist Jodi Hunter have provided delicious recipes that the children have cooked over the years.
"The MRPS art department, spearheaded by Sally Fawcett, has been working hard to showcase some beautiful artwork from the children within the pages of the book, which also highlights the indigenous seasons.
"And local celebrated artist Rebecca Cool has very generously allowed the use of her iconic artwork."
The book is available to purchase directly from the primary school office (cash sales only) while EFT and cash sales will be available on Thursday December 6 at the bike rack gates on campus.
"For the amazing price of $20, all profits will go towards the ongoing support of this wonderful program that encourages children to develop a love for cooking and gardening, and all the other amazing P&C-supported initiatives.
"Thanks to all the incredible sponsors who have made it possible helping with the printing costs - Margaret River Mitre 10, Lloyds, Margaret River Retravison, Margaret River Lions, and Aspenz."
