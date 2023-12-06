Big day out for dogs this weekend

A young local passionate about helping animals will host a special fundraising event with support from family, friends and fellow locals.
Twelve year old Daniella Gherardi is behind the Dog's Day Out, an event happening this Saturday December 9 at MR Barval Fine Wines.
Dad Rob said Daniella had been organising the fundraiser for the past few months.
"Daniella is very passionate about animals, and in particular helping animals.
"She wanted to do something as a fundraiser for a few of the volunteer and funding-based groups who work to help animals."
The MRSHS student selected the Busselton Greyhound Rescue, SAFE Busselton and Animal Management In Rural & Remote Indigenous Communities (AMRRIC), which offers animal care to community pets in remote indigenous communities.
"Daniella approached local businesses to see if any would donate prizes for the day.
"We have all been stoked with the support from the local businesses and wish to thank Nutrien Margaret River, Margaret Vet Hospital, Margaret River Produce and Pet, and Lloyds of Margaret River."
We are inviting the public to come down to our cellar door lawned area and partake in a fun-filled day of dog events, maybe with a wine in hand as well.- Rob Gherardi
Rob, Daniella and mum Kellie will open the spacious grounds at the family's cellar door on Caves Road for the event.
"We are inviting the public to come down to our cellar door lawned area and partake in a fun-filled day of dog events, maybe with a wine in hand as well.
"There will be a Blessing of the Pets conducted by [local celebrant] Laurissa Knowles as a fun way to kick off the afternoon."
Owners are encouraged to dress up their pooches to enter the Best Dressed Dog competition, while a Dog IQ test game and raffles will help to contribute to the cause.
Rob said the day would also include a visit from Busselton Greyhound Rescue and SAFE Busselton to share information on their work, and onsite dog grooming services offered by Muttly Makeover and Dog Wash.
"All up it promises to be a really fun day out and hopefully something which can raise some good money for these fantastic animal welfare services."
The Dog's Day Out is at MR Barval Fine Wines, 7087 Caves Road Margaret River from 1pm to 5pm on Saturday December 9. Activities and competitions will start from 2pm.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/mrbarval
