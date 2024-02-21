Palestinian author to join historian for special event

Palestinian writer Jafar Ramini will visit the region this month for a special 'In Conversation' event with former ABC broadcaster and writer Bill Bunbury.
Hosted at the Margaret River Uniting Church by Amnesty Margaret River and Celebrate Palestine South West, Mr Ramini will join Mr Bunbury for a presentation and interview on Thursday February 29 from 5.30pm, where he will discuss his advocacy for the Palestinian people.
Mr Ramini was born in Jenin, Palestine, five years before the establishment of the state of Israel, and has spent all his adulthood in exile.
He lived in London for 53 years before arriving in Perth several years ago, and says justice for the people of Palestine is a life-long commitment.
Amnesty Margaret River spokesperson Rod Whittle said the writer had made it his life's work to explain the events that have brought suffering to his people.
"Jafar Ramini's recent advocacy has been prompted by the unspeakable treatment by Israel of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, following Hamas atrocities, flouting every international convention on the conduct of war, becoming one of this century's greatest tragedies," Mr Whittle said.
The event is free, with donations accepted to support humanitarian efforts for Palestinians.
BYO snacks and beverages. Tea and coffee will be provided.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/amnestymargaretriver
