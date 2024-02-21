A long weekend of art and music for Dunsborough

More than 18,000 art and music lovers are expected to flock to Dunsborough's foreshore across the March long weekend for a rich array of sculptures, markets, and live entertainment as part of the 23rd Dunsborough Arts Festival.
Organised by the Dunsborough & Districts Progress Association, the community-led festival will be held from Saturday 2 March to Monday 4 March 2024 in the shade of the peppermint trees by the bay.
The jam-packed weekend schedule includes the ever-growing Sculptures by the Bay exhibition, two evening concerts featuring glam-funk band Beeva Feeva, 'Classics by the Bay' featuring Dunsborough favourite Mitch Baker, the Small Sculptures Prize exhibition at Christian Fletcher Gallery, a Sunday art market, the X Factor youth talent competition, as well as art, drumming, dance and circus workshops and pop up exhibitions.
A spectacular fireworks display will be presented over the Dunsborough Foreshore thanks to local philanthropist Dianne Laurance, who along with sponsors including City of Busselton and Lotterywest, as well as Dunsborough Progress Association volunteers, make sure the festival continues each year.
Progress Association President and festival organiser Jacquie Happ said it would be fantastic weekend for all ages.
"There really is something for everyone at this year's festival," she said.
"From discovering treasures at the art market stalls, to enjoying tasty food and drinks, to admiring the sculptures and enjoying great art and entertainment, we think everyone will have plenty to enjoy this year."
The impressive outdoor Sculptures by the Bay exhibition spans the Dunsborough Foreshore and Seymour Park, and includes the Small Sculptures Prize exhibition at Christian Fletcher Gallery.
Attendees can wander around the displays and vote for their favourite, with the opportunity to purchase original works.
Launched in 2001, the event has grown into a three-day festival which brings together local artists, art enthusiasts, and community members for a celebration of art and music.
"The festival has always been a celebration of creativity and culture," Jacquie said.
"We are eager to welcome artisans and local Dunsborough performers to share their passion and talent with our community."
The art market is open exclusively to those who create their own products, art or craft works. Local artists can get involved by registering at dunsboroughprogress.com.au
School aged youths from Dunsborough and surrounding districts cam also register for the Sunday morning talent competition, where cash prizes are on offer thanks to the Progress Association and Dunsborough Dance Co.
Locals and visitors are also encouraged to join in a foreshore clean up on Monday 4 March from 9am to 11am, facilitated by A Single Leaf South West for Clean Up Australia.
