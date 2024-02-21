Augusta-Margaret River Mail
A long weekend of art and music for Dunsborough

February 21 2024 - 3:05pm
Volunteers from the Dunsborough Progress Association with volunteer fireworks crew and Dianne Laurance (front), who sponsors the annual fireworks display for the Dunsborough Arts Festival. Picture supplied.
More than 18,000 art and music lovers are expected to flock to Dunsborough's foreshore across the March long weekend for a rich array of sculptures, markets, and live entertainment as part of the 23rd Dunsborough Arts Festival.

