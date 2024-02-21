Augusta man fined after animal cruelty charge

Failing to treat a puppy's broken leg has landed a 44 year old Augusta man with a $3000 fine and a ban on owning animals - except chickens - for two years.
Last week the Margaret River Magistrates Court heard an RSPCA inspector attended the man's home in May 2022 after receiving a call about the dog, a nine-month-old kelpie named Sheila.
The caller said Sheila had fallen off the offender's ute a week earlier, but had not been taken to the vet. When the inspector saw Sheila, her left hind leg was wrapped in a bandage and silver duct tape which were holding a homemade splint in place.
The inspector seized Sheila due to suspected offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2002 and took her to a local vet who confirmed Sheila's leg was indeed broken and that homemade attempts at treating it had resulted in open, infected wounds, and swelling.
The vet noted that without appropriate treatment, the wounds would have likely become septic and the dog would have died in weeks.
The court heard the offender told the inspector he hadn't taken the dog to a vet because it was expensive and that instead he had been giving Sheila paracetamol, "giving her a chance" because the injury was "fresh".
The offender surrendered the dog to the RSPCA.
She has since recovered and been adopted.
RSPCA WA Inspector Manager Kylie Green said Sheila would have been in a lot of pain.
"Not only from the broken leg but also the wounds that had developed from the homemade splint job," she said.
"It is illegal to allow an animal to suffer. If you are struggling financially, speak to your vet about a payment plan, reach out to family and friends, or call a rescue group such as the RSPCA."
The offender was convicted under sections 19(1) and 19 3(h) of the Animal Welfare Act 2002.
He was found to have been cruel to an animal in that he allowed the dog to suffer harm which could have been alleviated by taking reasonable steps.
The maximum penalty is a $50,000 fine and five years in prison.
You can report animal cruelty and neglect 24/7 on 1300 CRUELTY (1300 278 358) or online at rspcawa.org.au.
