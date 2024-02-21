Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta man fined after animal cruelty charge

February 21 2024 - 12:25pm
The kelpie named Sheila is believed to have fallen off a ute, with the owner claiming to have resorted to home remedies to attempt to treat her. Pictures supplied.
Failing to treat a puppy's broken leg has landed a 44 year old Augusta man with a $3000 fine and a ban on owning animals - except chickens - for two years.

