Yalllingup too good for top-of-the-ladder Hawks

Margaret River Hawks were beaten by Yallingup-Oddbods while Vasse climbed into second spot with a win over Dunsborough in two close-fought games of A-Grade cricket on Saturday.
Cowaramup scored a much-needed win in the third A-Grade game when they overcame St Marys thanks to a whirlwind innings of 56 off 27 balls by an injured Jordan Perkusich including five fours and five sixes.
At Gloucester Park the ladder leaders Margaret River Hawks suffered a 10-run loss when YOBS scored 130 and then bowled out the home side for 120.
The Le Roux brothers were invaluable for YOBS, Nicko Le Roux hitting 25 off 22 balls and Christo Le Roux hitting a determined 36.
Brendan Miller with 27 was the other major contributor for YOBS, while Rumesh Silva with 3-18 returned the best figures for Hawks, well supported by Peter Crimp (having a great year) and Grant Garstone.
In reply Hawks were travelling strongly at 2-55 with Jack Green (23) and Martin Head (24) getting starts before the YOBS attack got on top with a string of scalps.
It was only a 10th wicket stand of 23 between Peter Crimp and Danny Weston that renewed Hawks' chances, before the final wicket fell a couple of boundaries short of the target. Offspinner Ben Payne with 3-15 off 10 overs shone for Yallingup-Oddbods.
At Bovell Park an old-fashioned English green-top set the scene for a top clash between Dunsborough and Vasse. Dunsborough's total of 154 after being sent in included a fine 55 from Ben Cadd and was worth considerably more in view of the jungle that masqueraded as an outfield.
Vasse were 2-3 but gained the winning ascendancy through a patient third-wicket stand of 90 between the indefatigable Jeremy Murphy (61 not out) and Shankar Madhusudan (45), finally getting home by five wickets with two overs to spare.
At Cowaramup, St Marys were held to 116 all out in 41 overs (Marc Ford hitting 40) by the local attack which featured 3-12 from Ben Cook and another three wickets by Kyle Coates. The Bulls raced to 1-80 in eight overs in reply with Perkusich flaying the ball to all parts, and lost a flurry of late wickets before ending the affair in just the 19 th over.
In B-Grade, Hawks tallied 3-197 on their home strip with three batsmen all scoring 43, only to be overtaken in style by Yallingup-Oddbods who replied with 3-201 in a mere 30 overs with Tom Payne striking an unbeaten 88.
At Vasse the locals notched 9-160 with Brad Price hitting 45 runs, before going down a team effort from Dunsborough with 7-163 in 40 overs.
In C-Grade cricket Vasse got up in a nailbiter to beat Cowaramup by just one wicket at Bovell Park. The Bulls posted 153 (Anaru Teddy 48) before Vasse scraped over the line in reply with 9-154, Boh Lomas winning the day with 83 off 63 balls.
Bill Cawley and Mark Barrett-Lennard took seven wickets between them for the Bulls.
An excellent double by Darcy Carroll led Dunsborough to a win over St Marys at the new Dunsborough sporting precinct. Carroll hit 47 in Dunsborough's 7-170 with Laurence York bagging 5-27 for St Marys, who replied with 142 of which Riley Burton struck a fine unbeaten 76 and Carroll took 5-25.
Yallingup-Oddbods notched 5-211 (Danny Bayley 90no) and bowled out the YOBS Academy for 136 (Shae O'Meara 57, Cameron 4-31).
