Yalllingup too good for top-of-the-ladder Hawks

At Cowaramup, St Marys were held to 116 all out in 41 overs (Marc Ford hitting 40) by the local attack which featured 3-12 from Ben Cook and another three wickets by Kyle Coates. The Bulls raced to 1-80 in eight overs in reply with Perkusich flaying the ball to all parts, and lost a flurry of late wickets before ending the affair in just the 19 th over.