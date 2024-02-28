Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Race on to remove 'unholy trinity' of weeds

February 28 2024 - 4:52pm
Blue Periwinkle, Dolichos Pea and Pandora Vine are an unholy trinity of creeping weedy vines that threaten our bushland - and Nature Conservation Margaret River Region says now is the time to control them.

