Voices for Forrest: Local issues in focus for new group

A new community group in the region hopes to campaign for political change in a movement aimed at reviving democracy at a grass roots level.
Gita Sonnenberg from Voices for Forrest said members were calling for concerned locals to join the Australia-wide movement.
"[It is] really about non-partisan democracy and creating a space for all voices to be heard," she said.
"We do this by running a survey and hosting kitchen table conversations, which are a great way for people to safely share what they feel are important issues.
"It creates a real shared space, and it's a lot of fun!"
The group's reach covers the electorate of Forrest, which includes Augusta-Margaret River, Busselton, Capel, Bunbury, Harvey, Dardanup and Donnybrook-Balingup.
Established by locals in Bunbury and Margaret River in mid-2023, the group supports six core values: community, environment, respect, integrity, positivity and sustainability.
"The group has so far hosted 18 conversations with over 90 people from all over the electorate.
"Most participants strongly value our local environment and the beauty and diversity of our region; the lifestyle we enjoy and the strong community."
Participants have voiced concerns over the cost of living, the environment, climate change, long term planning and integrity in politics.
"Our political system is a real problem," one member said.
"Even if one party wants to do something they are constantly barraged with negative publicity. Our politicians can't get on and do their job."
Gita said the group would welcome Curtin independent MP Kate Chaney to speak to the public next week, to talk about her passion for community-led democracy and change.
"We're stoked to have Kate Chaney come and talk about grassroots democracy - she has done so much work to improve representation of her electorate," she said.
Kate Chaney will discuss Community Democracy at Edith Cowan University in Bunbury (6.101) on Saturday March 2, from 11am to 12.30pm.
Tickets are free, but booking is essential: www.voicesforforrest.org
