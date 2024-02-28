Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Young riders impress as coaches receive high praise

By Lisa Williamson
February 28 2024 - 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As 2024 competitions and training days are starting, it's time to reflect on an awesome year of results for the Margaret River Horse and Pony Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.