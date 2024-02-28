Young riders impress as coaches receive high praise

As 2024 competitions and training days are starting, it's time to reflect on an awesome year of results for the Margaret River Horse and Pony Club.
Club members have received accolades in both the Pony Club of Western Australia (PCWA) sector and Equestrian Westralia Australia.
Tanya Still, chief coach was named Coach of the Year 2023 by the PCWA from a field of entrants from across the State. A fantastic effort recognising Tanya's commitment to horse and rider knowledge, skills, safety and most importantly having fun.
Seven riders from Margaret River placed in the top ten in the PCWA State Leader Board for Dressage. Charlotte Henshall was first both in the Preliminary and Preparatory classes for U11s, and also placed fifth on her second horse. Ashlyn O'Brien was first in Novice class 17-24 years. Ashlyn has now been invited to join the High Performance squad for 2024.
Ava Clarke was third in Novice class 14-24 years, while Hannah Kerr was ninth in Novice class 14-16 years, and fourth in Preliminary class 14-16 years.
Holly Kerr placed tenth in both Preliminary class 12-13 years, and Novice class 8-16 years.
Sophie Morrison placed first in Preliminary class 17-24 years and second in Novice class 17-24 years, and has now been invited to join the High Performance squad for 2024 EA Awards.
Imogen Freeman was named WA Junior Rider of the Year. Imogen also competed successfully in Victoria and won the National Interschool Senior Showhorse of the Year 2023 on borrowed mount Flirty, an Off the Track horse finding a new start in the Show Horse ring.
Samantha Berridge and her ever reliable Odin De Luxe was Reserve Champion at the State Dressage Championships (FEI Small Tour class) held at the State Equestrian Centre.
Long time Club stalwart Penny Lee received her EA qualification, which allows her to judge at the Advanced level. Having this type of qualification in the Club allows Penny to share her expert knowledge with all club members via competition and training days.
As a keen showjumper completing at 1.25m, Ingrid Mason and Yalambi Iolanda were the fourth placed amateurs at the EA State Equestrian awards and fifth place in the Bronze class. A great outcome, considering most of the Show jumping days are held in Perth.
For more info, visit www.margaretriverhorseandponyclub.com
