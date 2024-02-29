Margaret River teen airlifted to Perth after serious crash

A 16 year old girl has been airlifted to Royal Perth Hospital following a serious crash south of Margaret River townsite.
Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are appealing for information in relation to the crash that occurred at around 4:30pm on Wednesday afternoon.
The blue Toyota Landcruiser was travelling west on Roxburgh Road when it left the road and rolled.
A 16-year-old female passenger received serious injuries and was airlifted to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment.
The 17-year-old female driver, and three other passengers all received minor injuries.
Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/communityrequest/public/seriouscrashmargaretriver280224
