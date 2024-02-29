Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River teen airlifted to Perth after serious crash

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
Updated March 5 2024 - 1:11pm, first published February 29 2024 - 12:19pm
The crash occurred on Roxburgh Road in Margaret River on Wednesday afternoon, with a 16 year old girl airlifted to Perth for treatment.
A 16 year old girl has been airlifted to Royal Perth Hospital following a serious crash south of Margaret River townsite.

