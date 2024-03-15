Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Olives 'a real menace' to South West WA bushland

March 15 2024 - 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local resident Gita Sonnenberg removed her olive trees to stop them infesting nearby bushland. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.
Local resident Gita Sonnenberg removed her olive trees to stop them infesting nearby bushland. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.

Olives are a popular garden plant grown for their fruit and drought tolerance, but Nature Conservation Margaret River Region is warning the Mediterranean species is becoming a problem weed in our bush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.