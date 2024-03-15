Veitch claims WA State title at Gas Bay

Some of WA's best bodyboarders converged at Gas Bay on the weekend for the 2024 Think Mental Health WA Bodyboard Championships presented by Good Earth Surf.
After big, unruly surf kicked off the competition on Saturday, near perfect conditions were welcomed by Sunday's finalists, who took advantage of the clean and consistent 3-4 foot waves to challenge the seven State titles on offer.
Margaret River's Ben Veitch used his local knowledge to perfection, catching the best waves in the Open Men's final and executed his manoeuvres with precision.
Veitch flipped and rolled his way to a two-wave combined total of 15.94 (from a possible 20), to claim the blue-ribbon Open Men's State Title, his first since 2019.
Veitch was thrilled to take the win in front of friends and family, defeating former professional Chad Jackson (Dunsborough), Ashden Garrett (Margaret River) and Jake Metcalfe (Balcatta).
"Gas is a premiere bodyboard wave and it really showcases our sport," he said.
"Critical wave riding with hollow sections for tubes and airs, it's doesn't get any better than competing when the waves are pumping."
Dual Australian Champion Ebony Schell (Mindarie), secured her fifth consecutive State Title with a commanding performance in the powerful waves.
Schell who recently returned from her first International Bodyboarding Corporation (IBC), event in Morocco, threaded tubes and rolled through big sections to claim the victory ahead of Dunsborough's Rio Clarke, posting good and excellent scores with ease.
"It was so nice to be out in the water and sharing the lineup with Rio," said Schell.
"I'm looking forward to chasing my third Australian Title and competing in more international events in 2024."
Veteran competitor Chad Jackson (Dunsborough), was the standout performer of the event, dropping some of the biggest scores of the weekend and showing the new generation of WA bodyboarders what was possible.
Jackson charged the biggest waves and landed some of the biggest moves on his way to defending his Over-35 Masters State Title.
Jackson posted a combined total of 15.17 (from a possible 20), which included an excellent 8.67 and backed it up with a 6.50, to take down Ben Veitch (Margaret River), Brendan Gabel (Scarborough) and Sean Oberholzher (Yallingup).
"I'm stoked to defend my 35's Title and it's been a really great weekend all round," said Jackson. "I've got a sore shoulder and tender ribs after surfing so many heats, but it's all worth it when you score waves like we've had."
Sean Oberholzer (Yallingup), defended his State Title in the Over-45 Grand Masters division, demonstrating excellent wave selection and clean finishes on all of his rides.
Oberholzher was too strong for Glenn Schell (Mindarie), Barry Hammond (Dunsborough), and Brad Neervoort (Craigie).
Kyle Schubert (Leschenault), claimed his maiden State Title in the Under-18 Junior Boys category, with Barry Hammond (Dunsborough), taking out the Drop Knee division.
Paul Baur (Duncraig), flew the flag for the new generation of WA bodyboarders, emerging triumphant in the Under-14 Grommet Boys division.
