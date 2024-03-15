Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Veitch claims WA State title at Gas Bay

March 15 2024 - 11:13am
Margaret River's Ben Veitch claimed the blue-ribbon Men's Open State title at the 2024 Think Mental Health WA Bodyboard Championships. Pictures by Justin Majeks.
Some of WA's best bodyboarders converged at Gas Bay on the weekend for the 2024 Think Mental Health WA Bodyboard Championships presented by Good Earth Surf.

