Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Midsummer Night's Dream comes to HEART

March 23 2024 - 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bell Shakespeare company's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream', will land at the Main Theatre at Margaret River HEART on Saturday, April 13. Photo supplied.
Bell Shakespeare company's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream', will land at the Main Theatre at Margaret River HEART on Saturday, April 13. Photo supplied.

Bell Shakespeare company's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream', will land at the Main Theatre at Margaret River HEART on Saturday, April 13 as part of its 2024 national tour to 23 cities and regional centres across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.