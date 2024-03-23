Midsummer Night's Dream comes to HEART

Bell Shakespeare company's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream', will land at the Main Theatre at Margaret River HEART on Saturday, April 13 as part of its 2024 national tour to 23 cities and regional centres across Australia.
Directed by Artistic Director Peter Evans, the production takes Shakespeare's classic comedy and gives it new life, brimming with magic, mirth and mayhem - with eight actors playing multiple parts across the performance.
"I'm delighted we're able to give this production a second chance after we sadly had to cancel many of the dates in 2021," Evans said.
"Our cast and crew went through quarantine but only made it to the Northern Territory and Queensland due to border closures and lockdowns elsewhere, so we're focusing on the states and territories we missed out on to give audiences an opportunity to see it.
"A Midsummer Night's Dream is very special to me, and whether you are revisiting an old friend in this play or are brand new to Shakespeare, it is a play to treasure."
Founded in 1990, Bell Shakespeare is Australia's national theatre company specialising in the works of William Shakespeare.
A Midsummer Night's Dream is on Saturday April 13 (suggested age 12+).
Tickets (Adult $49/Concession (pension/health care card holders) $45/ArtsMR Members $39/Youth (under 16) $20/Family $119/ArtsMR Member Family $109) available at www.artsmargaretriver.com
