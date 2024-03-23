Upgraded clubrooms for Gracetown tennis players

Known as 'The Club With The View', the Gracetown Tennis Club has come a long way since its official inception in 1984.
Since the original clubhouse was moved from the Margaret River Bowling Club, dedicated members have spent ensuing years extensively refurbishing the clubrooms.
Last Saturday March 16 the newly renovated clubrooms were officially opened by Paula Cristoffanini, Deputy President of the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, who was attendance to acknowledge the contribution made by the Shire to assist in organising the work to improve the club's facilities.
Cr Cristoffanini said it was fantastic to see both the Shire and the Gracetown Tennis Club working side by side to achieve such an impressive result.
"But every club is only as strong as the members," Club Captain Peter Delfs said.
"Gracetown Tennis Club fortunately has a very strong member base that has worked tirelessly throughout the years to add improvements to the club, so that club members and community members can benefit from this valued community asset."
Peter said the importance of sporting clubs was not just the physical activity they provide, but the social interaction they afford to community members.
"The club wishes to thank strongly the assistance of the Shire in offering to remove the asbestos sheeting, to reline and paint the inner walls and also to update the electrics of the clubrooms.
"Using club funds, members then volunteered their time to re-clad and paint the external walls as well as re-floor the clubrooms.
"The end product looks fantastic and is a really positive improvement to our facilities but without the Shire's assistance then these major improvements would not have been possible.
"A big thank you to our other friends of the Gracetown Tennis Club who have donated various items to assist us in our fundraising efforts at Easter: Willyabrup Dreaming Pottery, Gracies Store, Two Cracks Coffee, Olio Bello, Cullen Wines, Gralyn Estate, Swings and Roundabouts and Grace Farm as well as Riverfresh IGA."
Past Club President Bill Meiklejohn made special mention to an "awesome supporter of the Club", Jan Harwood from Margaret River Free Range Eggs.
"Jan has every year for the last ten years donated all the eggs for our Bacon and Egg Stall at Easter," Bill said.
Peter Delfs said the club would need to resurface the courts once again in the near future.
"This is a huge project costing many dollars that would be beyond the club's resources, but it is one that the club must pursue if the courts are to remain viable for future players and continue as a key civic recreational facility in our small community," he said.
On the morning of Saturday March 30, Gracetown Tennis Club will be operating at the Gracetown Easter Bay Swim with their traditional Easter Swim Breakfast Tent providing bacon and egg rolls, as well as the Club's famous Easter Raffle, to the many famished participants and supporters on the beach.
All are encouraged to come along and support the participating swimmers as well as the Gracetown Tennis Club.
For more info on the swim, visit www.facebook.com/bayswimgracetown
