Relaxed, funky & classy: de'sendent is fine dining reimagined | The Pickled Pixie

And by now, my dear friends, you know this Pixie has a penchant for good wine, and the wine list here had me hovering above my seat. It's an intelligent gathering of labels from around the globe. Experience gorgeous unsung white varietal heroes such as Roussanne from Victoria, Aligoté from Burgundy, and Albario from Spain, alongside the bold and beautiful reds with a Nebbiolo from Italy, Pinot Noir from France, and Tempranillo from WA. And this is only the tip of the grapevine that awaits you.