Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New story for iconic Margaret River art space

March 31 2024 - 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of Margaret River's most iconic Main Street venues has been reborn, with a new international art gallery unveiled inside the century-old heritage space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.