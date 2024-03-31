New story for iconic Margaret River art space

One of Margaret River's most iconic Main Street venues has been reborn, with a new international art gallery unveiled inside the century-old heritage space.
REDSEA Gallery, established by owners Chris and Charlie Churcher in the ex-JacRoc Gallery space on Bussell Highway, boasts a collection of paintings, sculpture, glass, ceramics, and cutting edge X-ray art.
The Churchers said they were thrilled to expand their REDSEA Gallery in Singapore - started more than 20 years ago - to the new 'sister' space in Margaret River, where they now reside.
"For many years we've holidayed in Margaret River with our daughters and have loved the relaxed lifestyle and natural beauty," Chris said.
"When the opportunity came up to acquire the historic building situated at the entrance to Margaret River town on Bussell Highway, we were compelled to retain the artistic presence the building has upheld for 50 years."
Margaret River's first art and craft group, which had 80 members, rented the iconic space for 13 years from 1974.
It was then sold to a group of 15 local artists who refurbished the buildings.
It has remained an art gallery ever since, with the Churchers acquiring the building from the JahRoc team in 2022, exactly 100 years after it was constructed.
The couple have retained the original timber, along with the charm and elegance of the building, in an extensive and sympathetic renovation which began in mid-2023.
The light-filled gallery hosts a diverse range of art and artforms by local and international artists, curated by the Churchers.
They said operating the two galleries allowed exhibitions and artworks to travel between Singapore and Margaret River, expanding the exposure of local, national and international REDSEA artists to both art markets.
"There's a perfect triangular synergy between Singapore, Perth and Margaret River," Chris said.
"Both galleries are able to operate on the same time zone, and WA is Australia's nearest state to Asia making it easier to manage the two businesses.
"We realised the potential in Margaret River for our second gallery many years ago when we first started travelling here. It provides us with the perfect contrast and compliment to Singapore."
He said the Margaret River region was a drawcard for both creatives, and lovers of art.
"We now represent a number of incredible local creators and are excited to showcase them to our Singapore clients too."
REDSEA Gallery is located at 83 Bussell Highway and is open from 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Monday (closed Tuesdays).
For more information visit redseagallery.au.
