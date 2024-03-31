Easter weekend crash claims two lives near Busselton

Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are investigating a double fatal crash that occurred in Yoongarillup on Saturday 30 March 2024.
Police say about 2pm, a Harley Davidson motorcycle travelling west on Vasse Highway and a Holden Astra travelling in the same direction, were involved in a collision.
The 19-year-old male rider of the motorcycle and the 27-year-old male driver both sustained critical injuries and sadly died at the scene.
Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/yoongarillupfatalcrash
