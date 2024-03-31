Sydney flights 'a game changer' for South West WA

Tourism leaders say it's not just the number of new visitors arriving to the region on Jetstar's new Sydney to Busselton route - but the type of traveller - that will have an impact on the local economy.
Margaret River Busselton Tourism Chair, Stuart Hicks AO praised the efforts of state and local governments, industry stakeholders and local tourism operators in establishing the new route, which touched down at the Busselton Margaret River Regional Airport last Wednesday.
"The type of visitors arriving on the flights is perhaps more significant than their volume," Mr Hicks said.
"Interstate flights give the region direct access to visitors who, unlike their intrastate counterparts, have a tendency to travel outside of the peak holiday and weekend periods.
"This is critical to smoothing seasonality and supporting year-round trade for businesses."
Onsite at the airport for the first arrivals, Busselton Mayor Phill Cronin said the excitement was palpable.
"Whilst greeting passengers who arrived on the flight today, it was fantastic to hear their positive comments and experience on the new direct commercial flight service," he said.
"Jetstar's Melbourne service has proven to be incredibly popular and if today is anything to go by, I am sure Sydney will follow suit.
"The additional passenger service ticks all the boxes for connectivity, job creation and driving economic growth. The community can only grow in strength from here."
The Airbus A320 flight will operate three times a week, and will bring an additional 28,000 inbound seats to the South West each year.
Mr Hicks said the success of the service would also depend on South West residents making the most of the route.
"We know that outbound demand for the Melbourne route has been strong and have no doubt many in our community will benefit from being better connected to friends and family and business opportunities in Sydney, or exploring all it has to offer as a leisure destination," he said.
"The addition of the Sydney service just two years after the launch of the Melbourne service, further highlights the requirement to improve Busselton Airport's terminal facilities to ensure it can cater to the needs of airlines, passengers and staff.
"We are pleased that state government is currently planning for the future infrastructure needs through the development of a business case."
Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie said providing more options for interstate travellers to touch down in the South West would strengthen tourism in the region.
"Our beautiful South West region attracts tourists from far and wide to see our incredible beaches, forests and caves, as well as our award-winning wineries and culinary experiences," she said.
"Today's announcement makes it all the more easy for our friends in the eastern states to experience the world-class tourist attractions in the South West, and we're really excited to welcome the first visitors from today's flight to our region."
