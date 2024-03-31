Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Shire extends Prohibited Burning Period

Updated March 31 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 3:05pm
The Prohibited Burning Period now applies until midnight, Tuesday 16 April 2024. Picture: AMRS
The Prohibited Burning Period now applies until midnight, Tuesday 16 April 2024. Picture: AMRS

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has once again extended the Prohibited Burning Period for the region, citing abnormally dry conditions and high risk fire weather.

