Shire extends Prohibited Burning Period

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has once again extended the Prohibited Burning Period for the region, citing abnormally dry conditions and high risk fire weather.
The Prohibited Burning Period now applies until midnight, Tuesday 16 April 2024.
Shire of Augusta Margaret River's Community Emergency Services Manager Adam Jasper urged all visitors and residents to remain respectful of the fire restrictions that have been in place this fire season.
"We haven't had any rain for a long time and the bush surrounding the Shire is incredibly dry. This means in the right conditions, a fire could quickly get out of control," he said.
"To keep everyone safe, we need the community to continue to do the right thing.
"The simple rule is - no fires."
Adam also reminded the community of the importance of having a bushfire plan and maintaining their property.
"Bushfires can start suddenly and without warning," he said.
"Having a bushfire plan should be part of your ongoing preparation, just like maintaining your fire break, trimming branches or cleaning your gutters."
For more information about fire requirements during the prohibited period refer to the Firebreak Notice and Bushfire Information 2022-2023 at the Shire website.
