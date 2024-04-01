Unique yoga experience nets donation for Busselton jetty

A successful season of yoga at the end of the Busselton Jetty and in the Underwater Observatory has resulted in a donation to the Jetty Environment Fund of $1080.
Busselton Jetty Inc CEO Lisa Shreeve said people loved practising yoga eight metres below the ocean's surface and in the fresh air at the end of the Jetty.
"How unique is it to participate in yoga under the sea?
"We had participants from the UK, Singapore and across the South West join in this experience," she said.
Instructor Katie Garnett said an evening walk with a mini tour, yoga and a train ride back with a grazing box and beverage of your choice was a great way to end the week.
"Yoga is an uplifting, self reflective practice that cultivates health and happiness and Katie Yoga is proud to be able to donate back to the Jetty's marine environment through a proceeds of our ticket sales."
Jetty Environment Manager Sophie Teede said the donation would go towards a variety of programs such as pile rehabilitation, marine research scholarships and marine monitoring.
