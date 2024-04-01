Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Unique yoga experience nets donation for Busselton jetty

April 1 2024 - 2:40pm
Environment Officer Viktoriya Hlamazda, Environment Manager Sophie Teede, CEO Lisa Shreeve and Katie Garnett from Katie Yoga strike a pose for marine conservation. Picture supplied.
A successful season of yoga at the end of the Busselton Jetty and in the Underwater Observatory has resulted in a donation to the Jetty Environment Fund of $1080.

