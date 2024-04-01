Night of fashion delivers $20,000 boost

The positive effects of the Margaret River Lions fashion fundraiser continued last week as Just Home Margaret River representatives attended the Shed to receive a $20,000 donation.
Just Home Program Manager Galatee Underwood said more than 140 locals reached out for support in 2023.
"At a time where more and more community members struggle to find and afford a home in our region, it is great to see such generous support from the Lions, their volunteers and all the community members who attended the fashion show," she said.
"This significant and welcome donation will assist us greatly to continue to support community members under housing stress or experiencing homelessness.
She said the donation would also help to stimulate and achieve new local housing solutions, "and continue to be a strong voice for housing access and affordability in our region".
"We are so grateful for this collective effort, for a great and fun community event led by the Lions and for everyone showing their support and solidarity!"
