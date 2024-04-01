Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Night of fashion delivers $20,000 boost

April 1 2024 - 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Kemp, Machel Van Elst, Elke Light, Liz Frazer, Irene Murphy, Galatee Underwood, Keith Meyer, Divyam Gibson, Naomi Godden, Tara Pearman, Stuart Carrick and Emma Partington at the Lions Shed.
Anthony Kemp, Machel Van Elst, Elke Light, Liz Frazer, Irene Murphy, Galatee Underwood, Keith Meyer, Divyam Gibson, Naomi Godden, Tara Pearman, Stuart Carrick and Emma Partington at the Lions Shed.

The positive effects of the Margaret River Lions fashion fundraiser continued last week as Just Home Margaret River representatives attended the Shed to receive a $20,000 donation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.