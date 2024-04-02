'Local Eats' program continues for kids

The second year of the Margaret River Community Centre for Children (MRCCC)'s 'Local Eats' program will continue to help increase vegetable consumption for local children.
The Healthway funded pilot was first trialled in 2023, in collaboration with Edith Cowan University, with support from Nutrition Australia and the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation.
Project Coordinator Shan Prideaux is supporting the team at MRCCC to reintroduce the most successful elements from the pilot.
"The early childhood curriculum supports educators to use sensory exploration lessons and gardening activities designed to increase access, and exposure to a wide range of vegetables.
"Rather than focus on health, the activities encourage children to be 'food adventurers' using the power of shared experiences with peers, and role modelling by educators to normalise healthy eating patterns early in life."
MRCCC plans to run the program annually, allowing children explore dozens of common and uncommon vegetables during sixteen sessions.
"Many of those children will transition to the Margaret River Primary School where they continue to benefit from being part of enjoyable food experiences through the school's long running Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden program."
MRCCC is looking for volunteers with a passion for gardening and the community to help champion the project. The role will require two hours per week to support educators to run garden activities and help maintain the garden.
Please contact Shan Prideaux via s.prideaux@ecu.edu.au for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.