Augusta Margaret River Shire puts illegal camping in focus

April 2 2024 - 2:23pm
The AMR Shire will vote on a proposal to address the issue of illegal camping in the region.
The Augusta Margaret River Shire Council will discuss illegal camping when it meets on April 24, 2024.

