Augusta Margaret River Shire puts illegal camping in focus

The Augusta Margaret River Shire Council will discuss illegal camping when it meets on April 24, 2024.
Council will consider a motion put forth by the Shire President, Julia Meldrum, which if supported, will see a project team established to investigate illegal camping, and propose strategies to address the issue.
The motion also asks that a business case, with costings, be prepared to explore an overflow camping area for itinerant campers.
The City of Busselton will also be invited to participate in the project.
The Shire President recognised illegal camping had become a significant concern for the community but noted not all illegal campers were the same.
We recognise illegal camping is a concern, but we also know not all illegal campers are the same.- Julia Meldrum, AMR Shire President
"As a bucket list travel destination, we've seen a big increase in tourism throughout the Shire," she said.
"At the same time, we have a rapidly expanding population and a cost of living and rental crisis throughout Australia.
"The combination of these trends has increased pressure on the Shires facilities, infrastructure and environment."
Ms Meldrum said the Shire recognised that illegal camping is a concern, but "we also know not all illegal campers are the same".
"Some are free campers, while others are seasonal workers employed by vineyards, or in cafés and restaurants who can't find a rental," she said.
"Then there are community members who have no option but to live in their cars.
"To support and strengthen our diverse community, and inform Council decision making, I am proposing a thorough investigation of the issue."
The proposed motion asked that the project team table its finding to Council at the June 26 meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.