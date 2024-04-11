Backyard bounty on show

Bill and Wendy Castleden's edible garden supplies fruit and veg for the whole family - as well as some community groups - and it's sure to impress as part of the 2024 Edible Gardens Festival next month.
The couple have created an interesting and productive garden at their property on Caves Road, with vegetable and herb growing areas close to the house for easy access, kiwi fruit vines utilising the tennis court fence as a trellis, and the star of the show - a huge netted orchard that's home to 40-plus fruit trees.
The orchard is also home to raised vegetable and strawberry beds, while a citrus grove is nearby.
It's one of eight practical and inspiring food gardens from Cowaramup, Margaret River, Witchcliffe and Karridale which are set to open to everyone in the community as part of the region's annual not-for-profit Edible Gardens Festival on May 11&12.
Bill and Wendy's is one of four gardens open on Saturday, May 11, with a different four opening their doors on Sunday, May 12.
Visitors to their garden can see how the couple utilise grey water and make plenty of compost to overcome clay and enrich the soils, aided by a flock of chickens and ducks, which are great lawn mowers in the orchard too.
Plus, there's a tiny home complete with compost loo.
When they're not feeding the kids and grandkids with all that fruit and veg, Bill and Wendy donate excess produce to the soup kitchen and the Margaret River Community Pantry.
"If you're attending, make sure to pick Bill and Wendy's brains about growing delicious fruit, managing a productive garden in a drying climate, and building a tiny house complete with compost loo," festival co-organiser Trev Paddenburg said.
There are also workshops ticketed separately on a range of topics including garden tool maintenance, where participants can bring in their old tools and learn how to get them in shape, making gardening easier and saving money in the long run.
Workshops are all hosted by expert teachers at Fair Harvest Permaculture, which is also the official campground for the event and will be serving food and drinks at the café.
Festival co-organiser Val Vallee said Margaret River Mitre 10 is offering 20 per cent off all plants, fruit trees and seedlings for ticket-holders in the seven days following the festival.
To cap the weekend off, there's a free community sundowner - which is now sold out - with an expert gardener Q&A panel, and live music by The Nomadics.
Also on the program is Scott and Mary Wood's incredible productive patch, home to a chook house, DIY covered orchard, potting shed, 10 vegetable beds, and a huge array of fruit trees.
There's also a great example of how two busy professionals working full time can still have a productive garden.
Sabine and Tony Lane have opted for a low maintenance, high yield approach with concrete raised beds, growing space for herbs, compost station and a bumper orchard.
Festival organisers thanked supporters including the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, Margaret River Regional Environment Centre, Margaret River Mitre 10, Yates Australia's organic range, South West Tree Services, Shogun Tools, Shelter Brewing Co, Stella Bella Wines, Fair Harvest Permaculture, Gathered Organics and the Margaret River Community Pantry.
Saturday and Sunday day tickets are $15 each and are still available at www.ediblegardensfestival.au.
