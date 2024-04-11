Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Backyard bounty on show

April 11 2024 - 11:33am
Bill and Wendy Castleden's incredible garden is one of four space open on Saturday, May 11, with another four open on the Sunday to round out the weekend. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.
Bill and Wendy Castleden's edible garden supplies fruit and veg for the whole family - as well as some community groups - and it's sure to impress as part of the 2024 Edible Gardens Festival next month.

