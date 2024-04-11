Easter fun for all ages at Intergenerational Playgroup

A special Easter celebration delighted families attending the Margaret River Intergenerational Playgroup late last month.
The Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Story were a big hit at the Margaret River Uniting Church where the group meets to encourage connection between community members of all ages.
Sessions are held on Thursday mornings from 9.30 to 11.30am during school term.
The group's Mary Elton said it provided the children with an opportunity to socialise and learn through play, with the support of older volunteers.
"Fun and friendship is enjoyed by children, parents, grandparents and seniors in a secure and supportive environment."
The playgroup will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this year.
Vacancies are still available for Term 2. Please text Mary on 0429 797 767 for enquiries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.