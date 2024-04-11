Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Community

Easter fun for all ages at Intergenerational Playgroup

April 11 2024 - 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isabella Westaway and Mary Elton enjoy an Easter Story. Photo by Judith Westaway.
Isabella Westaway and Mary Elton enjoy an Easter Story. Photo by Judith Westaway.

A special Easter celebration delighted families attending the Margaret River Intergenerational Playgroup late last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.