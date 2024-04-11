Car park collab-brew on point for Margaret River Pro

Margaret River Beer Co has teamed up with Sessions Surf Shop, local artist Gabe 'Heusso' Huessenstamm, and local board shaper Grubb to deliver a brand new beer and a bumper prize pack to celebrate their latest creation.
Dubbed 'Car Park Sessions Ale', the new cans will be released this week to coincide with the start of the 2024 Margaret River Pro, the fifth stop on the World Surf League Championship Tour.
Margaret River Beer Co owner Iliya Hastings said the beer itself was exciting, but even more so the idea of local businesses coming together to create it.
"We're stoked to be able to able to work with Nick, Kate and the team at Sessions on this beer," Ilya said.
"We wanted to make a beer that would be your go-to after the surf - easy drinking, refreshing and super sessionable and we're pumped to be releasing it this week for everyone to get a taste."
...a sneaky arvo beer at the Point, it's an iconic moment, a must do Margaret River thing.- Nick Haslau, Sessions Surf Shop
The cans - as well as what's inside them - bear a distinctive local flavour thanks to stunning artwork by Gabe, which is also replicated on a custom surfboard, set to be won by a lucky punter.
"It's always good to have a sneaky arvo beer at the Point, it's an iconic moment, a must do Margaret River thing," Nick Haslau, owner of Sessions Surf Shop said ahead of the launch of the collaboration.
"The carpark banter and tall tales. We've tried to capture it all, from the artwork to the ale, all done right here in town."
To celebrate the launch, the Brewhouse Brewer's Deck will host a special session on Sunday, where drinkers can test out the new ale for themselves.
"What better way to celebrate than to come together for a session on the deck at the Brewhouse," Ilya said.
Customers who purchase a pint, four pack or cube of the new ale can go into the draw to win a custom Car Park Sessions Ale surfboard. The winner will also pick up a couple of cartons of beer and custom Car Park Sessions Ale merchandise.
The Car Park Sessions Launch Party will be held this Sunday, April 14 from 4pm at the Margaret River Brewhouse. For more information, visit facebook.com/margaretriverbeerco
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.