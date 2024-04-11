Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Car park collab-brew on point for Margaret River Pro

April 11 2024 - 11:37am
Margaret River Beer Co has teamed up with Sessions Surf Shop, local artist Gabe 'Heusso' Huessenstamm, and local board shaper Grubb to deliver a brand new beer and a bumper prize pack to celebrate their latest creation.

