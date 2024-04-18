Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Xterra Dunsborough weaving through Meelup this weekend

April 18 2024 - 11:50am
The event weekend will also feature a Short Course triathlon (750m swim, 15km mountain bike, 6km trail run), relay options for teams of up to three participants, and adventure races for kids.
This weekend will see Dunsborough welcome around 1,200 competitors in the annual XTERRA Dunsborough Australia event, running from April 20 to 21 in Geographe Bay and Meelup Regional Park.

Local News

