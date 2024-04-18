Xterra Dunsborough weaving through Meelup this weekend

This weekend will see Dunsborough welcome around 1,200 competitors in the annual XTERRA Dunsborough Australia event, running from April 20 to 21 in Geographe Bay and Meelup Regional Park.
The event features six off-road races which include qualifying opportunities to the 2024 XTERRA World Championship in Trentino, Italy; and the 2024 Triathlon WA off-road State Championships.
The flagship XTERRA Long Course race, won in 2023 by Sam Osborne of New Zealand, consists of a 1.5km swim, a 28km mountain bike through flowing single-track, and a 10km trail run along the coastline.
Elite competitors from around the globe will vie for a share of the $13,600 AUD cash prize pool, while age-group athletes will have the chance to secure coveted qualifying spots for the XTERRA World Championship.
This year's event sees a heavily packed elite female field, including Australian professional triathlete Kate Bramley who holds two XTERRA crowns with wins at XTERRA Wellington and XTERRA Netherlands.
Bramley will be challenged by New Zealander Lizzie Orchard; fellow New Zealander Jacki Allen; and recent Australian National off-road triathlon Champion Hannah Lee Young.
The 2023 Australian National off-road triathlon Champion Ben Forbes is the favourite for the men's field.
Two stand-alone XTERRA Trail Runs - 21km and 10km courses - are new to the event program this year, with 300 trail runners ready to take on the courses.
The 21km race also acts as an official qualifying event for the 2024 XTERRA Trail Run World Championship.
"Each course and discipline has been designed to capture the natural beauty of the area giving athletes of all abilities a taste of what off-road racing is all about," Sam Maffett, Rapid Ascent's General Manager said.
"Entries are still open online right up until race morning so we welcome you to have a go, or come and be a supporter."
Participants and spectators can enjoy a festival-like finish line at the Dunsborough Country Club, complete with entertainment for kids and food and drinks available. Entries remain open online until race morning; with entries and information at www.xterradunsborough.com.au.
