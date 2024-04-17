Deputy Shire President to step down from council

Shire of Augusta Margaret River Deputy President, Paula Cristoffanini has announced she is relocating to Perth and will resign from Council as of May 3.
Elected to Council in 2019, Cr Cristoffanini served as Shire President for two years from 2021 and led the Shire's response to the Boranup Forest bushfires, just weeks after taking office.
Shire President Julia Meldrum acknowledged Cr Cristoffanini's dedicated service to the region, noting several achievements made under her leadership.
"Cr Cristoffanini is driven by the simple desire to make a difference to people and protect the environment for future generations," Julia said.
"As Shire President, Paula played an instrumental role in endorsing the Shire's Access and Inclusion Plan.
"She also recognised that the Shire should lead by example when it comes to the environment, so strongly endorsed Shire initiatives which encourage sustainability as a way to safeguard the regions biodiversity and make a positive contribution to global climate challenges.
"Paula also led the change to a new strategic direction for a values-driven and more community oriented approach exemplified by the co-management of our cultural centre - The HEART/Nala Bardip Mia with Arts Margaret River.
"In short, Paula has been an exemplary councillor and magnificent community member, so her decision to move is a loss for the Council and the region."
Expressing mixed emotions about her decision, Paula said she and her late husband Ian Williams had fulfilled their dream of living in the region when they purchased their property in 2002.
"I have sincerely loved living on Wadandi Boodja, and experiencing everything this beautiful region has to offer," she said.
"But after taking time out to travel late last year, I decided I would put my property on the market and move back to Perth to be closer to my children and grandchildren.
"It has been a privilege to serve on Council and I want to express my appreciation for the warmth and support I have received from this community."
She said she was proud of her contributions during her time as councillor.
"Especially the Jenna Yen Mundamung - Walking Together Strategy, developed in collaboration with local traditional owners to enrich understanding of cultural history and which has established our local Government as a leader in this area."
The Shire's temporary CEO, Arthur Kyron also paid tribute to Cr Cristoffanini.
"I've known Paula since 1985 when we trained for the senior executive service for state government. She was always a high achiever, as she is now, and I wish her all the best."
The vacancy on Council will be filled in in accordance with the Local Government Act 1995, with the position offered to next-in-line Council candidate Melissa D'Ath. Ms D'Ath will be sworn in after the resignation of Cr Cristoffanini takes effect.
The position of Deputy President will be decided at the April 24 Council meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.