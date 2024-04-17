Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Deputy Shire President to step down from council

April 17 2024 - 3:04pm
Elected to Council in 2019, Cr Cristoffanini served as Shire President for two years from 2021 and will step down in May 2024, ahead of a move to Perth.

Shire of Augusta Margaret River Deputy President, Paula Cristoffanini has announced she is relocating to Perth and will resign from Council as of May 3.

