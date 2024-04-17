Rising comedy star brings show to South West

One of Australia's brightest comedy stars is in town this week for two stand up shows as part of a tour of the South West.
Landing at the Augusta Hotel tomorrow and then heading to the Cowaramup District Club on Friday, Emma Krause brings her Fringe World 2024 Show, '40+Fabulous' to local audiences, and says she is keen to connect with South West fans.
"Women tell me how relatable my material is," she said. "I tell them it's because I'm in the trenches right beside them!"
The former teacher first tried stand up comedy at the age of 40, and has enjoyed remarkable success since, a finalist on Australia's Got Talent in 2019 and a starring role as Sue Finley in the Oz Lotto 'Lotteree' commercials.
Krause said the support she has received from women in her audiences has been her driving force.
"Women have told me stories that have made me laugh and ones that've made me cry,' she said. "The beauty of comedy is its power of bringing the walls down. I'm really grateful to have met all these women and connect with them at shows.
"Their stories and support have helped me overcome a number of personal obstacles and feel less alone in the world. This is something I now want to provide in my shows for those who are still finding life tough."
40+Fabulous kicks off at 6pm at the Augusta Hotel Thursday April 18, and 8pm at the Cowaramup District Club on Friday April 19. For tickets and info, visit emmakrause.com.au/events
