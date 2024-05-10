Trio on board future of the South West region

The South West Development Commission has announced the appointment of new board members who will play a role in regional decision-making.
Augusta Margaret River Shire President Julia Meldrum has been welcomed to the SWDC board as a Local Government appointment, and Noongar woman Michelle Munns has secured a seat as a community representative.
Ms Munns, who works for the WA Country Health Service, said she was passionate about providing assistance to Aboriginal families and communities.
"I am a proud Noongar woman with good understanding of cultural traditions, sensitivities and Noongar ways and am passionate and dedicated in helping my community," Ms Munns said.
"I am looking forward to the challenges and opportunities where I can influence and guide people to reconcile and work together in bringing community together with my experience and knowledge to the SWDC."
Ms Meldrum said she was delighted for the opportunity to further serve the local community.
"I see the appointment as an extension of my role as Shire President delivering the best outcomes for our residents and environment, without compromising the region's unique characteristics," she said. ''It is a critical time for the South West Region to plan for the future of a diverse, innovative and clean economy, to ensure liveability and community resilience into the future."
Meanwhile, Australia's South West CEO Catrin Allsop has been given the opportunity to step into the role of deputy chair. Ms Allsop said she was thrilled with the opportunity to play a leadership role on the Board.
"Being on the SWDC board allows me to give guidance on regional development opportunities, often leaning into my expertise in the tourism sector to ensure a thread is weaved between managing the destination and the sustainability concerns of the community," Ms Allsop said.
Recent board members Tony Dean and Pat Scallan were thanked for their contributions to the board.
