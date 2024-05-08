Hawks collect first win at home

Augusta Margaret River have won their first match of the 2024 premiership season, defeating Eaton by 59 points at Gloucester Park on Sunday afternoon.
The opening term was a tight affair with the Hawks kicking the first goal, only for Jackson Broadbent to immediately reply.
Two quick goals to the Hawks through Thomas McDonald and Steven Payne opened the margin again, before a period of end to end football, dominated by both backlines.
Greg Humphries kicked a goal from 45 metres out on the sound of quarter time, bringing the margin back to nine points.
The second quarter started at a frenetic pace with a spate of early goals to both sides and when Lochie Adcock kicked his first, the margin was back to eight points.
From this point, mid way through the second quarter, it would be all the Hawks.
Matt Bannister received a free kick from a marking contest, and in the process dislocated a finger. After numerous attempts it went back in and he duly converted to open the margin.
A late goal to Jake Rodgers saw the home side 19 points in front at the main break.
Paul Rinder kicked a nice goal to start the third term, but unfortunately for the Boomers that would be their only score of the quarter, while the Hawks would kick the next six goals, with a goal from Matt Bannister from near the centre square the highlight.
The final term petered out with the game out of reach, with the Hawks picking up their ninth consecutive win over the Boomers.
Both teams now have one win a piece, along with five other sides after three rounds.
Matt Vardanega and Jake Rodgers played well for the Hawks, while Matt Bannister and Thomas McDonald were impressive in front of goals kicking four goals each.
Greg Humphries never stopped trying for the Boomers, while Jackson Broadbent also played well.
Augusta Margaret River 15.11.101 def. Eaton 6.6.42
In other games, Collie caused the first massive upset of the season when they defeated Carey Park on Saturday afternoon at the Collie Recreation Ground (Collie 7.7.49 def. Carey Park 4.19.43).
Bunbury (14.10.94) may have got the four points, but not before getting a scare from the Harvey Bulls (9.6.60) on Saturday evening at Harvey Oval.
Harvey Brunswick Leschenault (11.15.81) remain on top of the ladder, after a 30 point win over Dunsborough (8.3.51) on Sunday.
South Bunbury (12.13.85) defeated Donnybrook (6.5.41) at Boyanup Oval, in front of the biggest crowd of the season so far.
See more action from the South West Football League at www.swfl.com.au
