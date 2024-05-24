Hawks too good for Sharks in 46pt win

Augusta Margaret River defeated Dunsborough at the Dunsborough Playing Fields on Sunday with a 46 point win.
The Hawks at one stage in the final term were 18.2.110 with some remarkably accurate kicking, moving the Hawks into sixth on the ladder at the end of round five.
Dunsborough kicked the highest losing score of the season, but a slow start cost the home side.
The Sharks showed what they are capable of, as they through down the challenge to their southern neighbours, getting within nine points in the third term, but the accuracy of the Hawks was damaging, with players kicking goals from all points, leading by 19 points at three quarter time.
With the match almost in the balance, the Hawks dominated the final term in which there were ten goals kicked, seven to the Hawks, who had nine goal kickers, with Matt Bannister kicking four goals.
Kieran Yakas and Jake Rodgers played very good games for the Hawks, while Simon Moore, playing against his old side was amongst the Sharks best, with Luke Bakker and Cain Reynolds.
The Hawks will now play Collie at Gloucester Park on Sunday, while Dunsborough will have the bye.
AMR 21.5.131 def. Dunsborough 13.7.85
Goals: AMR - Matthew Bannister 4, Oscar Armstrong 3, Will Cassidy 3, Sam Graham 3, Harvey Fisher 2, Jack McMahon 2, Charlie Wrigglesworth 2, Harry Chadwick 1, Thomas McDonald 1. Dunsborough - Cain Reynolds 6, Matthew Burgess 3, Jake Green 1, Jaice Pardi 1, Thomas Vellios 1, Chris White 1.
Best: AMR - Kieran Yakas, Jake Rodgers, Kel Evans, Matthew Bannister, Lachy Henderson, Will Cassidy. Dunsborough - Luke Bakker, Simon Moore, Cain Reynolds, Corey Ballantyne, Marcus Lazic.
