Morwenna's money magic helping local residents

Morwenna Richardson visits the Margaret River Community Centre every week to deliver an amazing and free financial counselling service from Anglicare WA.
Financial Counselling helps you work through your money problems, whether you're working and have a regular income, or have limited means and every fortnight is a struggle due to cost of living pressures.
Morwenna said locals may not realise how accessible help and advice can be.
"Financial Counselling is for anyone seeking financial information," she said.
"It is an inclusive service appropriate for people in a broad range of circumstances, no matter where you live or how much you earn.
"With the current increases in living costs, we are all aware of how hard it is to stretch our income to cover groceries and utility bills.
"I can help with managing a budget, negotiating bills, or saving for the future.
"As well as helping solve immediate problems, I can teach people how to maintain their financial stability independently."
I'd say every person who meets with Morwenna leaves the Community Centre with a visible sense of relief due to the guidance and assistance she provides.- Lydell Huntly, Margaret River Community Centre
Morwenna's regular attendance in Margaret River has been made possible by a partnership between Margaret River Community Centre and Anglicare WA.
Community Centre Manager Lydell Huntly said the impact of the program had already been noticed, with plenty of residents keen to make use of Morwenna's expertise.
"The partnership with Anglicare WA has been a very beneficial one for the Margaret River community," Lydell said.
"So many locals have now been able to access this service.
"I'd say every person who meets with Morwenna leaves the Community Centre with a visible sense of relief due to the guidance and assistance she provides."
To make a booking for financial counselling, call the Anglicare WA office in Bunbury and request an appointment in Margaret River - phone 9720 9200.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.