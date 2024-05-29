Strong second half gives Tigers the edge

South Bunbury defeated Busselton at Hands Memorial Oval on Saturday.
Tigers kicked with the aide of a handy breeze in the opening term, Liam Creighton landing plenty of early possessions and looking dangerous heading into attack.
A Kevin Chitty goal at the thirteen minute mark triggered a flurry of goals, with Blaine Johnson kicking a long range goal as the margin extended to 18 points.
Beau Chinnery would take a strong contested mark to kick a handy goal, but the Tigers answered almost immediately, going end to end with Aaron Jarvis on the end of a great chain of play to kick his first from the goal line.
The Magpies continued to attack late in the term, but were thwarted by Blake Piggott who took two very good defensive marks.
Jarvis extended the lead further at the start of the second term, before Chinnery kicked his and Busselton's second goal to bring the margin back to 17 points.
Richard Bourne kicked a handy goal for the Tigers, before Busselton looked like clawing their way back.
A goal to Chitty after the half time siren was deflating for the Magpies, trailing by 25 points at half time.
The second half was dominated by the Tigers, and when Blaine Johnson kicked his second at the ten minute mark of the third quarter, the margin was 39 points.
Slowly but surely the lead extended further until the final siren.
Captain Chitty kicked four goals, while Bourne and Ethan Nordahl had plenty of possessions.
Lucas Kemp and Jozef Parkinson continue to play well for the Magpies, who will need to regroup before their battle with Donnybrook in Busselton next Saturday night.
Augusta Margaret River looked like the Premiership team of 2022, when they ran rampant against an injury riddled Collie Eagles at Gloucester Park on Sunday afternoon, in round six of the SWFL.
Collie Eagles are missing ten of their regular league players, and had four players make their league debut in the fixture against the Hawks, who for the second week in a row, kicked in excess of twenty goals.
Jack McMahon would have a day out, kicking a career high ten goals, as the Hawks won by 118 points.
With the margin at 74 points at three quarter time, teams sometimes take their foot off the pedal in the final term, but the Hawks kicked eight last quarter goals to record the triple figure margin.
The Hawks had nine goal scorers on the day, with eighteen year old Kaspa Donovan kicking four goals, while Max Spyvee amd Jake Rodgers continued their great form.
Augusta Margaret River will travel to Harvey to take on the Bulls on Saturday afternoon, while Collie will play Dunsborough on Sunday.
Augusta Margaret River Hawks 23.23.161 def. Collie Eagles 6.7.43
