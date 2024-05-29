Shire seeks feedback on rate increase

The Augusta Margaret River Shire Council is seeking community feedback ahead of a final decision over an increase in rates.
At it's meeting on Wednesday, Councillors considered what the Shire said this week was the "challenging topic" of raising the rates.
"After weighing up the cost-of-living pressures, and the needs of the community, a 4.9 percent increase was proposed which equates to $2 a week for the average household."
Acting Shire President Tracey Muir said the proposed increase was needed to ensure there was adequate funding to provide all the services the growing community "expects and deserves".
Behind the scenes we've also been talking to the State Government and asking them to make a bigger investment in our community...- Tracey Muir
"Rates are the community's investment in making the Shire a great place to live," Cr Muir said.
"They're the primary way we fund all the things our community needs.
"They pay for road repairs and allow us to create parks for our kids, do work to protect our unique environment, and develop fabulous facilities such as the HEART and the Rec Centre for us all to enjoy."
Cr Muir said there was a lot for Councillors to consider, in light of the Shire's continual growth and development.
"We've had 354 new homes built since last August, which generates more income, and at the same time, new subdivisions created $14.9 million of assets like local roads, parks, and footpaths in 2022-2023 alone, which the Shire must now maintain in perpetuity," she said.
"Behind the scenes we've also been talking to the State Government and asking them to make a bigger investment in our community for the benefit of everyone, and to help us protect our natural assets."
Cr Muir said Council also appreciated the impact any cost increases could have on household budgets, and to assist the community, Council had elected to remove any fees associated with paying rates in instalments.
The final decision on the proposed rate increase is to be made at the next council meeting, scheduled for June 26.
The community is encouraged to share their thoughts about the proposed increases in writing to the Shire Offices or via email amrshire@amrshire.wa.gov.au.
