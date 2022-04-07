Three-part festival to kick off this weekend | Youth Week 2022

news, local-news,

To celebrate Youth Week 2022 the Shire of Augusta Margaret River and its Youth Advisory Council (YAC) are hosting several events to celebrate this year's theme 'Courage to Change'. Read More: Margi Pride: LGBTQIA+ group arrives in style | Mindful Margaret River The Drug Aware Loud and Proud Festival features three events, set to take place at the Margaret River Youth Precinct over the first weekend of the school holidays on 8, 9 and 11 April 2022. Augusta Margaret River Community Development Trainee James Ransley said the festival would provide an opportunity for young people to get involved in fun activities, in what has been a challenging time for locals. "These events celebrate pride, music and creativity and are an awesome way to celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride and young local talent," he said. "The festival starts after school on Friday 8 April with a celebration of Pride. "People of all ages are welcome and encouraged to bring their skates, dress up in bright colours and have some fun. "This is the first time that a Shire-run event has featured drag queens and it's going to be a great celebration of the theme and a chance for young people to connect." Margi Pride Inc co-founders Ashlee Heard and Ryan Pollock said they were excited about working with the Shire on the fun-filled youth event. "We are looking forward to celebrating diversity with some fabulous queens and to getting some feedback on what the youth in our region want from us. "We will be there at the kick-off event on Friday, so make sure you're there to see it for yourself". Following the Friday event, on Saturday 9 April there will be two hours of live music showcasing local youth bands and on Monday 11 April there will be a chance to join local artist Stu McMillan in creating a mural on the sea container at the Youth Precinct. All young people including LGBTQIA+ and allies are encouraged to bring their families and friends along to Youth Week to celebrate the courage to be themselves. Loud and Proud is an all-inclusive, drug and alcohol-free event proudly run by the Shire of Augusta Margaret River and its Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) with support from the Department of Communities, Yculture Regional Arts and Healthway promoting the Drug Aware Message. The Drug Aware Loud and Proud Festival will be held at the Margaret River Youth Precinct, 31 Wallcliffe Road, Margaret River. Celebrate Pride Friday 8 April from 3.30pm-5.30pm Celebrate Music Saturday 9 April from 2pm-4pm Celebrate Creativity Monday 11 April from 9am For further enquiries about the event including accessibility requirements, call the Shire's Community Development Team on 08 9780 5255 or email communitydevelopment@amrshire.wa.gov.au

