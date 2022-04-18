Gracetown Vintage Fair alive with colour on rainy Saturday | Photos

news, local-news,

A large crowd of Easter visitors and locals headed to the Gracetown Vintage Fair on Saturday April 16, where autumn rain did little to dampen the spirit and colour of the inaugural event. Sponsored by local wine business Flor Marché and Regional Arts WA, the fair welcomed over 500 people who took the opportunity to wander through stalls packed with vintage clothes, collectables, art and locally-made produce. Performer Johnno B Biscuit entertained with his magic and theatre show under a sea of coloured umbrellas, while the weekend weather drifted into Gracetown. A Welcome To Country was delivered Brook Webb, along with his melodic didgeridoo accompaniment. A highlight of the day was the vintage fashion parade by stallholders and local models, including glamour star Jan James. Models sashayed down the catwalk with flair and zest, providing great entertainment to the vocal crowd. A steel installation by Nigel Lullfitz stood over five metres tall, featuring a silhouette of a woman holding her collection of vintage umbrellas and adorned with a collection of brightly coloured silk scarves, flowing in the wind. Adding to the retro feel of the day, Risn Lyons and Lori Norton - who are driving their bus across Australia to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy - parked their seventy year old double-decker Leyland bus on Gracetown Oval for the fair. Event organiser and Flor Marché's Elizabeth Reed said she was thrilled with the turnout and success of the event. "The Fair was a wonderful gathering of vintage purveyors and artists exploding in colour, laughter and creativity," she said. "Plans are already being made for next year's vintage fair to make it make it more grandiose." Photos thanks to Jodie Berry.

