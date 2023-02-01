Rescue off Albany coast after three spotted clinging to esky | Video

Dramatic footage has shown the moment three people were spotted clinging to an esky in the ocean off Albany this afternoon.
An Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) spokesperson said they were alerted to a beacon activation off the coast of Eclipse Island, 17 kilometres south of Albany at 1:16pm AEDT on Wednesday, February 1.
"AMSA diverted the Perth-based Challenger aircraft to the scene and reported three people in the water near a capsized vessel.
"Marine Rescue Albany was tasked by WA Police with supporting the search and rescue."
All three people were rescued from the water, with no serious injuries.
"AMSA would like to commend the Western Australia Police Force and Marine Rescue Albany for their assistance in this matter," the spokesperson said.
"This incident highlights the importance of wearing a lifejacket and carrying a registered emergency beacon when on the water.
"In this case both may have meant the difference between life and death."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.