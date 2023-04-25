Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

School pride on show for annual Premier's Anzac Tour

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated April 25 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Martin Keen, Michael Caudle, Mishka Marzohl, Jack Holzer and Patrick Marzohl. Picture by Nicky Lefebvre.
Martin Keen, Michael Caudle, Mishka Marzohl, Jack Holzer and Patrick Marzohl. Picture by Nicky Lefebvre.

Margaret River Senior High School (MRSHS) holds a proud honour with one of the strongest records of any regional school in Western Australia for participating in the highly prestigious Premier's Anzac Student Tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.