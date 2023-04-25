School pride on show for annual Premier's Anzac Tour

Margaret River Senior High School (MRSHS) holds a proud honour with one of the strongest records of any regional school in Western Australia for participating in the highly prestigious Premier's Anzac Student Tour.
The annual tour is open to any Year 7-11 student and teacher from every public and private secondary school in the state, and sees the selected group travel to various significant Anzac locations around the world, pay their respects to fallen soldiers, and learn about Australia's military history.
MRSHS Languages and HASS teacher Patrick Marzohl is the latest from the school to be selected, and will travel to Sydney and Auckland on the 2023 tour.
He said the school's impressive track record includes eight students and staff members selected from a large pool of applicants.
"From those who apply, only ten to twelve students, and two accompanying teachers are chosen to participate in the tour the following year," he said.
"Students and teachers are selected as Western Australian ambassadors and state representatives following a rigorous written submission and interviews, demonstrating their interest in Australian history and an understanding of the Anzac legacy."
The first MRSHS participant, Michael Caudle, Head of Humanities & Social Sciences (HASS) and Modern History teacher, travelled to France and Belgium to visit the many Anzac commemorative and historical sites in 2008.
Since then, the school has had consistent success with both students and staff members selected for the program.
In 2009, then-Year 10 student (and now teacher at MRSHS) Mishka Marzohl travelled to the Western Front in France and Belgium, and in 2010, Year 12 student Rose Paley was selected to visit Gallipoli.
In 2011, another Humanities & Social Sciences teacher Martin Keen was selected as an accompanying teacher and travelled to Greece and Crete, while in 2015, Year 12 student India Stanley was selected as one of larger group of 32 students to attend the 100th anniversary Anzac service at Gallipoli.
Student Emily-Rose Lochore secured a place on the Anzac Tour in 2019, travelling to Vietnam.
The school's next student participant was Year 11 student Jack Holzer, who in November last year travelled to Albany, Rottnest Island, Broome and Kununurra in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Broome and Darwin.
On this year's tour, Patrick Marzohl will take in an itinerary which includes several significant sites in Sydney such as the Plotting Room at North Fort, the Sydney Jewish Museum, the Anzac War Memorial and the Royal Australian Navy Heritage Centre.
Touring students and their accompanying teachers will also visit the Stony Batter historic defence installation on Waiheke Island in New Zealand and will commemorate Anzac Day at the Auckland War Memorial.
Margaret River SHS Principal Andrew Host, said the school was "incredibly proud" of its participation in the Premier's Anzac Student Tour.
"This program provides a unique and valuable learning opportunity for our students and staff to connect with Australia's history and culture," Mr Host said.
"It is a privilege to be selected and we are proud of our students and staff who have participated in the program and represented our school and community with respect and honour," he said.
Mr Marzohl said the school continued to encourage students and staff to apply for the program, as the program aligned with its core values of respect, resilience, and responsibility.
"The school is committed to ensuring its students have access to opportunities that enrich their education and provide a deeper understanding of the world," he said.
The next Premier's Anzac Student Tour will travel to Singapore in April 2024.
"It gives students a unique opportunity to investigate the Anzac legacy, find out more about those who served in the armed forces, and to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the fall of Singapore and 106 years since the signing of the Armistice," Mr Marzohl said.
The application process will open on Anzac Day.
